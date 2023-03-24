Previous
Next
The bridge over the river by elisasaeter
Photo 3346

The bridge over the river

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
24th March 2023 24th Mar 23

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
916% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
I like the lines and the pov. The snow and the bird—I like it all. Favourite
March 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise