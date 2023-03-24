Sign up
Photo 3346
The bridge over the river
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
24th March 2023
24th Mar 23
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
16th March 2023 12:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
nature
,
bridge
,
spring
,
river
,
trondheim
Suzanne
ace
I like the lines and the pov. The snow and the bird—I like it all. Favourite
March 24th, 2023
