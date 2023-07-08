Sign up
Photo 3442
Sunset
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
8th July 2023
8th Jul 23
3
1
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3442
photos
195
followers
192
following
3435
3436
3437
3438
3439
3440
3441
3442
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
8th July 2023 10:45pm
Tags
nature
,
sunset
,
landscape
,
summer
,
seascape
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful!
July 8th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful - fav
July 8th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful sunset
July 8th, 2023
