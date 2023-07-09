Sign up
Previous
Photo 3443
Bumblebee on yellow flower
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
9th July 2023
9th Jul 23
2
0
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Tags
nature
,
yellow
,
flower
,
macro
,
summer
,
bumblebee
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful and cheerful !
July 9th, 2023
Milanie
ace
Such a happy shot
July 9th, 2023
Leave a Comment
