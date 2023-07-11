Previous
Pink flower by elisasaeter
Photo 3444

Pink flower

Photographed in Ringve botanical garden today. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
11th July 2023 11th Jul 23

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
943% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
So very pretty
July 11th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Beautiful sunlight and dof. Could it be a cornflower?
July 11th, 2023  
Liz Gooster
Gorgeous 🌸
July 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise