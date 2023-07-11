Sign up
Previous
Photo 3444
Pink flower
Photographed in Ringve botanical garden today. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
11th July 2023
11th Jul 23
3
0
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3444
photos
195
followers
192
following
3437
3438
3439
3440
3441
3442
3443
3444
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
11th July 2023 11:52am
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
macro
,
pink
,
garden
,
summer
Dawn
ace
So very pretty
July 11th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Beautiful sunlight and dof. Could it be a cornflower?
July 11th, 2023
Liz Gooster
Gorgeous 🌸
July 11th, 2023
