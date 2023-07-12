Previous
Fire lily by elisasaeter
Fire lily

From Ringve botanical garden. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
12th July 2023 12th Jul 23

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
carol white ace
Beautiful.Fav😊
July 12th, 2023  
Danette Thompson ace
Beautiful
July 12th, 2023  
Kitty Hawke ace
Lovely dark colours.
July 12th, 2023  
