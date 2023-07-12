Sign up
Previous
Photo 3445
Fire lily
From Ringve botanical garden. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
12th July 2023
12th Jul 23
3
2
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
11th July 2023 11:53am
Sizes
Privacy
Tags
red
,
nature
,
fire
,
flower
,
macro
,
orange
,
summer
,
lily
carol white
ace
Beautiful.Fav😊
July 12th, 2023
Danette Thompson
ace
Beautiful
July 12th, 2023
Kitty Hawke
ace
Lovely dark colours.
July 12th, 2023
