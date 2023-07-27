Sign up
Photo 3460
Orange Dahlia
From Ringve botanical garden. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
27th July 2023
27th Jul 23
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Tags
nature
flower
macro
orange
garden
summer
dahlia
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Gorgeous colour and light! fabv
July 27th, 2023
Shepherdman
Love that vibrant colour
July 27th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful, bright capture
July 27th, 2023
