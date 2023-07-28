Sign up
Previous
Photo 3461
Bøla
Now the holidays have started and we are on a trip with our little caravan on our way to Northern Norway.
28th July 2023
28th Jul 23
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
28th July 2023 8:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
water
,
river
,
holiday
,
waterfall
,
summer
,
bøla
Diana
ace
Lovely shot and textures. Safe travels and have a lovely holiday.
July 28th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Wonderful scenery!
July 28th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
July 28th, 2023
bkb in the city
Beautiful landscape shot
July 28th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning rocks and scenery!
July 28th, 2023
