Bøla by elisasaeter
Photo 3461

Bøla

Now the holidays have started and we are on a trip with our little caravan on our way to Northern Norway.
28th July 2023 28th Jul 23

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
Elisabeth Sæter
Diana ace
Lovely shot and textures. Safe travels and have a lovely holiday.
July 28th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Wonderful scenery!
July 28th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
July 28th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Beautiful landscape shot
July 28th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunning rocks and scenery!
July 28th, 2023  
