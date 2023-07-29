Sign up
Photo 3462
View from the Roaldsteinen
Roaldstein is primarily the work of nature, it is an approximately 200-metre-high crag, with a precipitous wall facing Snåsavatnet on the south side.
29th July 2023
29th Jul 23
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old.
Tags
nature
,
view
,
holiday
,
summer
,
roaldsteinen
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful view!
July 29th, 2023
