View from the Roaldsteinen by elisasaeter
View from the Roaldsteinen

Roaldstein is primarily the work of nature, it is an approximately 200-metre-high crag, with a precipitous wall facing Snåsavatnet on the south side.
29th July 2023 29th Jul 23

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful view!
July 29th, 2023  
