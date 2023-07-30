Previous
Skuggheistua ca 1850 by elisasaeter
Photo 3463

Skuggheistua ca 1850

Visited the Stenneset outdoor museum today. In the yard at Stenneset you can wander between twenty historic buildings from the period 1750 to 1890. .
30th July 2023 30th Jul 23

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
948% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole G ace
That would be amazing, NZ isn't known for its old buildings
July 30th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Nice capture of this historical building
July 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise