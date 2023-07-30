Sign up
Photo 3463
Skuggheistua ca 1850
Visited the Stenneset outdoor museum today. In the yard at Stenneset you can wander between twenty historic buildings from the period 1750 to 1890. .
30th July 2023
30th Jul 23
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old.
Tags
red
,
nature
,
old
,
house
,
holiday
,
museum
,
summer
,
outdoor
Carole G
ace
That would be amazing, NZ isn't known for its old buildings
July 30th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Nice capture of this historical building
July 30th, 2023
