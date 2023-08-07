Sign up
Previous
Photo 3470
Havmannen "The Man from the Sea"
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
7th August 2023
7th Aug 23
4
1
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3470
photos
194
followers
191
following
3463
3464
3465
3466
3467
3468
3469
3470
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
30th July 2023 3:59pm
Tags
nature
,
sea
,
holiday
,
statue
,
summer
,
seascape
Diana
ace
Wonderful minimalist capture and mood.
August 7th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Lovely capture, so peaceful
August 7th, 2023
Cindy McFarland
ace
Hauntingly beautiful! Fav.
August 7th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice image!
August 7th, 2023
