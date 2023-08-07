Previous
Havmannen "The Man from the Sea" by elisasaeter
Photo 3470

Havmannen "The Man from the Sea"

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
7th August 2023 7th Aug 23

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
950% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful minimalist capture and mood.
August 7th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Lovely capture, so peaceful
August 7th, 2023  
Cindy McFarland ace
Hauntingly beautiful! Fav.
August 7th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice image!
August 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise