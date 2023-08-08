Previous
Ringvassøya by elisasaeter
Photo 3471

Ringvassøya

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
8th August 2023 8th Aug 23

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
950% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Lovely light and colour
August 8th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovelyl light on the grassland, and a touch of snow on the distant mountain ..beautiful .
August 8th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful landscape
August 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise