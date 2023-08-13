Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3476
Værøy
Today I celebrated my birthday here at Værøy. together with my husband, cousin and his wife.
13th August 2023
13th Aug 23
6
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3476
photos
192
followers
189
following
952% complete
View this month »
3469
3470
3471
3472
3473
3474
3475
3476
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
13th August 2023 6:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
birthday
,
holiday
,
landscape
,
summer
,
værøy
gloria jones
ace
Fantastic photo
August 13th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A fabulous photo , Happy Birthday Elisabeth enjoy your day
August 13th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
What a lovely place. Happy birthday!
August 13th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
I hope you had a wonderful birthday in such a beautiful place
August 13th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely photo. Happy Birthday 🎉
August 13th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
August 13th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close