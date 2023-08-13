Previous
Værøy by elisasaeter
Værøy

Today I celebrated my birthday here at Værøy. together with my husband, cousin and his wife.
13th August 2023 13th Aug 23

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
gloria jones ace
Fantastic photo
August 13th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A fabulous photo , Happy Birthday Elisabeth enjoy your day
August 13th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
What a lovely place. Happy birthday!
August 13th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
I hope you had a wonderful birthday in such a beautiful place
August 13th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely photo. Happy Birthday 🎉
August 13th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
August 13th, 2023  
