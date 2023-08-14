Previous
Værøy by elisasaeter
Værøy

Værøy is an island municipality in Nordland county, Norway. It is part of the traditional district of Lofoten.
Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
