Saltstraumen by elisasaeter
Photo 3477

Saltstraumen

Saltstraumen is a small strait with one of the strongest tidal currents in the world. It is located in the municipality of Bodø in Nordland county, Norway.
15th August 2023 15th Aug 23

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
Elisabeth Sæter
Suzanne ace
Amazing currents and whirlpools!
August 15th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Amazing
August 15th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such beautiful patterns in the sea!
August 15th, 2023  
