Photo 3477
Saltstraumen
Saltstraumen is a small strait with one of the strongest tidal currents in the world. It is located in the municipality of Bodø in Nordland county, Norway.
15th August 2023
15th Aug 23
3
1
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
15th August 2023 5:53pm
Tags
nature
,
sea
,
holiday
,
summer
,
norway
,
tidal
,
currents
,
saltstraumen
,
stait
Suzanne
ace
Amazing currents and whirlpools!
August 15th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Amazing
August 15th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such beautiful patterns in the sea!
August 15th, 2023
