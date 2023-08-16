Sign up
Previous
Photo 3478
Svartisen
Svartisen is a collective term for two glaciers located in Nordland county in northern Norway.
16th August 2023
16th Aug 23
0
0
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3478
photos
191
followers
188
following
952% complete
View this month »
3471
3472
3473
3474
3475
3476
3477
3478
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
16th August 2023 3:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
mountain
,
trees
,
holiday
,
summer
,
norway
,
glaciers
,
svartisen
,
nordland
