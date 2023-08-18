Sign up
Previous
Photo 3479
Sunset in Dønna
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
18th August 2023
18th Aug 23
5
1
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
18th August 2023 9:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
sunset
,
holiday
,
summer
,
norway
,
seascape
Diana
ace
Wonderful sunset and golden rays.
August 20th, 2023
Liz Gooster
Gorgeous colours and such a soothing atmosphere.
August 20th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful sunset
August 20th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
So beautiful!
August 20th, 2023
Shepherdman
Lovely image
August 20th, 2023
