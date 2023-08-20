Sign up
Photo 3481
The Seven Sisters ( De syv søstre )
The Seven Sisters is a mountain range on the island of Alsten in Alstahaug Municipality in Nordland county, Norway.
20th August 2023
20th Aug 23
2
3
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
nature
mountain
sea
sisters
holiday
summer
seven
seascape
Corinne C
ace
A fabulous landscape photo. This is so beautiful!
August 22nd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful scape and colour tones! fav
August 22nd, 2023
