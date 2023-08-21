Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3482
The vicarage - The Petter Dass museum
Petter Pettersen Dass (c. 1647 – 17 August 1707) was a Lutheran priest and the foremost Norwegian poet of his generation, writing both baroque hymns and topographical poetry.
21st August 2023
21st Aug 23
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3482
photos
191
followers
188
following
953% complete
View this month »
3475
3476
3477
3478
3479
3480
3481
3482
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
21st August 2023 10:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
holiday
,
landscape
,
summer
,
norway
Suzanne
ace
Wonderful scene
August 23rd, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely scene
August 23rd, 2023
Rob Z
ace
Glorious colour combination...
August 23rd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close