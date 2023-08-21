Previous
The vicarage - The Petter Dass museum by elisasaeter
Photo 3482

The vicarage - The Petter Dass museum

Petter Pettersen Dass (c. 1647 – 17 August 1707) was a Lutheran priest and the foremost Norwegian poet of his generation, writing both baroque hymns and topographical poetry.


21st August 2023 21st Aug 23

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Wonderful scene
August 23rd, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely scene
August 23rd, 2023  
Rob Z ace
Glorious colour combination...
August 23rd, 2023  
