Previous
Statsraad Lehmkuhl and Hurtigruta by elisasaeter
Photo 3502

Statsraad Lehmkuhl and Hurtigruta

Statsraad Lehmkuhl is visiting Trondheim. It was allowed to enter the ship to see
17th September 2023 17th Sep 23

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
959% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise