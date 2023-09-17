Sign up
Previous
Photo 3502
Statsraad Lehmkuhl and Hurtigruta
Statsraad Lehmkuhl is visiting Trondheim. It was allowed to enter the ship to see
17th September 2023
17th Sep 23
0
2
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3502
photos
193
followers
190
following
959% complete
View this month »
3495
3496
3497
3498
3499
3500
3501
3502
Photo Details
Views
9
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
17th September 2023 12:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
ship
,
autumn
,
boat
,
seascape
