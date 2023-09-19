Sign up
Photo 3503
My husband turns 58 today
Here he is with my cousin's dogs
19th September 2023
19th Sep 23
7
0
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3503
photos
193
followers
190
following
3496
3497
3498
3499
3500
3501
3502
3503
Tags
birthday
,
dogs
,
husband
Dawn
ace
A lovely photo Elisabeth and Happy Birthday to your hubby
September 19th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Happy Birthday!
September 19th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely photo - Happy Birthday to your hubby!
September 19th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Happy Birthday to your husband!
September 19th, 2023
Danette Thompson
ace
Happy birthday! It is also my husband's birthday.
September 19th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Lovely shot and happy birthday to him
September 19th, 2023
Elyse Klemchuk
Happy birthday to him!
September 19th, 2023
