Previous
Storfossen by elisasaeter
Photo 3504

Storfossen

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
20th September 2023 20th Sep 23

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
960% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
How impressive!
September 20th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Wonderful
September 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise