In memory of Raja by elisasaeter
Photo 3508

In memory of Raja

Today I learned that my cousin's dog was now too sick to live any longer. She was 12 years old. I photographed this picture when we visited them in 2019. We were together with them this summer and we knew that it could be the last summer with Raja
26th September 2023 26th Sep 23

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Dawn ace
😓
September 26th, 2023  
