Sunset by elisasaeter
Photo 3509

Sunset

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
28th September 2023 28th Sep 23

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Dawn ace
A lovely sunset
September 28th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful!
September 28th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful ! fav
September 28th, 2023  
