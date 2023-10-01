Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3511
Reflections in the pond
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
1st October 2023
1st Oct 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3511
photos
194
followers
190
following
961% complete
View this month »
3504
3505
3506
3507
3508
3509
3510
3511
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
1st October 2023 7:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
reflections
,
autumn
,
pond
Corinne C
ace
A nice shot
October 1st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close