Previous
Nidaros Cathedral by elisasaeter
Photo 3512

Nidaros Cathedral

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
5th October 2023 5th Oct 23

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
962% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Beautiful
October 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise