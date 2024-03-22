Sign up
Photo 3569
The Troll has been here
Trollet has been here and left deep traces behind. The film will be released on Netflix in autumn 2025
22nd March 2024
22nd Mar 24
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
nature
spring
river
movie
troll
traces
