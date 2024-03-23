Previous
Evening sky from the porch by elisasaeter
Photo 3570

Evening sky from the porch

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
23rd March 2024 23rd Mar 24

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
978% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 23rd, 2024  
Josie Gilbert
What a beautiful sunset.
March 23rd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful sunset view !fav
March 23rd, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
Wonderful light andcapture
March 23rd, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Very modern looking..
March 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise