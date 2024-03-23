Sign up
Previous
Photo 3570
Evening sky from the porch
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
23rd March 2024
23rd Mar 24
5
2
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3570
photos
195
followers
189
following
978% complete
View this month »
3563
3564
3565
3566
3567
3568
3569
3570
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
23rd March 2024 8:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
sky
,
spring
,
porch
,
evening
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
March 23rd, 2024
Josie Gilbert
What a beautiful sunset.
March 23rd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful sunset view !fav
March 23rd, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
Wonderful light andcapture
March 23rd, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Very modern looking..
March 23rd, 2024
