Previous
Photo 3584
Nidaros Cathedral
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
7th April 2024
7th Apr 24
4
1
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3584
photos
195
followers
189
following
3577
3578
3579
3580
3581
3582
3583
3584
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
7th April 2024 10:14am
Tags
nature
,
cathedral
,
spring
,
norway
,
trondheim
Neil
ace
Wonderful view.
April 7th, 2024
Josie Gilbert
Lovely shot.
April 7th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
wonderful
April 7th, 2024
Karen
ace
Beautiful capture, such an interesting viewpoint.
April 7th, 2024
