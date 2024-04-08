Previous
A Rooster by elisasaeter
Photo 3585

A Rooster

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
8th April 2024 8th Apr 24

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
982% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
A handsome rooster...great shot, feather details.
April 8th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A super shot of this handsome rooster ! fav
April 8th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Such a fine fellow!
April 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise