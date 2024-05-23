Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3628
More from Strømbu rest area
Photographed with a fisheye. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
23rd May 2024
23rd May 24
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3628
photos
193
followers
187
following
993% complete
View this month »
3621
3622
3623
3624
3625
3626
3627
3628
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
19th May 2024 12:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
water
,
spring
,
landscape
,
rest
,
area
,
seascape
,
theme-may2024
Rob Z
ace
It's very interesting knowing that it was taken with a fisheye lens. If you hadn't mentioned it i would have never known, it would have just been a delightful image. It doesn't seem to have much to give it away - maybe just the curve to the tops of the trees. :)
May 23rd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
May 23rd, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely
May 23rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close