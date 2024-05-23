More from Strømbu rest area

Previous
Photographed with a fisheye. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Rob Z ace
It's very interesting knowing that it was taken with a fisheye lens. If you hadn't mentioned it i would have never known, it would have just been a delightful image. It doesn't seem to have much to give it away - maybe just the curve to the tops of the trees. :)
May 23rd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
May 23rd, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
lovely
May 23rd, 2024  
