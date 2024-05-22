Previous
Sollia-Rondane by elisasaeter
Sollia-Rondane

There is some snow left up on the mountain. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
Elisabeth Sæter

Angela
Beautiful view
May 22nd, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
how stunning!
May 22nd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
May 22nd, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Such a cold, icy image - just wonderful
May 22nd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful scenery
May 22nd, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Great scenery!
May 22nd, 2024  
