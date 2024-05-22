Sign up
Previous
Photo 3627
Sollia-Rondane
There is some snow left up on the mountain. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
22nd May 2024
22nd May 24
6
4
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3627
photos
193
followers
187
following
993% complete
View this month »
3620
3621
3622
3623
3624
3625
3626
3627
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
19th May 2024 1:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
nature
,
mountain
,
spring
,
landscape
,
pond
Angela
Beautiful view
May 22nd, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
how stunning!
May 22nd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
May 22nd, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Such a cold, icy image - just wonderful
May 22nd, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful scenery
May 22nd, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Great scenery!
May 22nd, 2024
