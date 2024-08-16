Previous
Tranøy Lighthouse by elisasaeter
Tranøy Lighthouse

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
16th August 2024 16th Aug 24

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Suzanne ace
Such a peaceful scene but the lighthouse has probably weathered many storms
August 16th, 2024  
Angela ace
Lovely reflection
August 16th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Just beautifully shown
August 16th, 2024  
Barb ace
Gorgeous capture, Elizabeth!
August 16th, 2024  
