Previous
Photo 3709
Høylandet
Last day of summer vacation this year. After many hours of driving in both sun and rain, we finally got home. More pictures from the holiday will come a while ahead.
17th August 2024
17th Aug 24
3
0
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3709
photos
190
followers
184
following
Tags
nature
,
holiday
,
landscape
,
summer
,
seascape
carol white
ace
Lovely scenery
August 17th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Good to be home!
August 17th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Nice scenery.
August 17th, 2024
