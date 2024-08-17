Previous
Høylandet by elisasaeter
Photo 3709

Høylandet

Last day of summer vacation this year. After many hours of driving in both sun and rain, we finally got home. More pictures from the holiday will come a while ahead.
17th August 2024 17th Aug 24

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
1016% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

carol white ace
Lovely scenery
August 17th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Good to be home!
August 17th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Nice scenery.
August 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise