Day 1 of the holiday by elisasaeter
Day 1 of the holiday

On the first day of the holiday, we spend the night at Kjelleidet camping in Bindalseidet. We just caught the sunset after we had parked the caravan.
19th August 2024 19th Aug 24

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Barb ace
So beautiful!
August 19th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
So calm and peaceful
August 19th, 2024  
