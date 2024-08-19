Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3711
Day 1 of the holiday
On the first day of the holiday, we spend the night at Kjelleidet camping in Bindalseidet. We just caught the sunset after we had parked the caravan.
19th August 2024
19th Aug 24
2
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3711
photos
190
followers
184
following
1016% complete
View this month »
3704
3705
3706
3707
3708
3709
3710
3711
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
2nd August 2024 9:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
sunset
,
holiday
,
summer
,
caravan
,
seascape
Barb
ace
So beautiful!
August 19th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
So calm and peaceful
August 19th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close