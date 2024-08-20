Sign up
Photo 3712
Day 2 fricamping in Vega
On day 2 we drove to Vega where we freecamped together with several others. We had great weather and it was 25 degrees. The site we camped on was down by the sea.
20th August 2024
20th Aug 24
2
1
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Tags
nature
,
holiday
,
summer
,
camping
,
vega
,
moutain
LManning (Laura)
ace
A beautiful backdrop!
August 20th, 2024
Barb
ace
Really lovely scene!
August 20th, 2024
