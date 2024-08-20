Previous
Day 2 fricamping in Vega by elisasaeter
Day 2 fricamping in Vega


On day 2 we drove to Vega where we freecamped together with several others. We had great weather and it was 25 degrees. The site we camped on was down by the sea.




20th August 2024 20th Aug 24

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
LManning (Laura) ace
A beautiful backdrop!
August 20th, 2024  
Barb ace
Really lovely scene!
August 20th, 2024  
