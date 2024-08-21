Previous
Day 3 sunset in Vega by elisasaeter
Day 3 sunset in Vega

This evening we drove on the other side of Vega to photograph the sunset.
Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
carol white ace
Beautiful. Fav 😊
August 21st, 2024  
