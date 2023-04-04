Previous
cedar waxwings by ellene
cedar waxwings

I have seen these only a handful of times. When I've seen them, they have been difficult to photograph! I think they're so amazing. I would love to get a good shot of them some day.
4th April 2023 4th Apr 23

Ellen E

@ellene
Hello! I am in Southern California. I started 365 in 2010, and I loved the experience. I had an ACE membership for years, but...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
beautiful capture - nice to meet you!
April 8th, 2023  
Ellen E
@koalagardens Thank you! A pleasure to meet you too!
April 8th, 2023  
