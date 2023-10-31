Previous
smilin' jack by ellene
289 / 365

smilin' jack

This oil tank at the refinery is orange year-round, and every year, since 1952, they turn him into Smilin’ Jack, the largest jack-o'-lantern on the West Coast.
31st October 2023 31st Oct 23

Ellen E

@ellene
Hello! I am in Southern California. I started 365 in 2010, and I loved the experience. I had an ACE membership for years, but...
79% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Wonderful monochrome
November 1st, 2023  
Paula Fontanini ace
That is the coolest JOL I've seen and certainly the biggest!! I would say well spotted, but how could you miss it? :)
November 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise