Previous
289 / 365
smilin' jack
This oil tank at the refinery is orange year-round, and every year, since 1952, they turn him into Smilin’ Jack, the largest jack-o'-lantern on the West Coast.
31st October 2023
31st Oct 23
2
2
Ellen E
@ellene
Hello! I am in Southern California. I started 365 in 2010, and I loved the experience. I had an ACE membership for years, but...
79% complete
smilin jack
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful monochrome
November 1st, 2023
Paula Fontanini
ace
That is the coolest JOL I've seen and certainly the biggest!! I would say well spotted, but how could you miss it? :)
November 1st, 2023
