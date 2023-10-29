Previous
rain room by ellene
rain room

This was such a cool exhibit at our art museum a few years ago. "an immersive environment of perpetually falling water that pauses wherever a human body is detected."
29th October 2023 29th Oct 23

Ellen E

@ellene
Hello! I am in Southern California. I started 365 in 2010, and I loved the experience.
Photo Details

