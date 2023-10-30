Previous
elay by ellene
288 / 365

elay

a.k.a. "L.A."...also Los Angeles. Someone referred to it once as "elay," and I thought it was cool, but I guess it hasn't really caught on. Anyway, the star of this shot is the Disney Concert Hall. Architect: Frank Gehry
30th October 2023

Ellen E

@ellene
Hello! I am in Southern California. I started 365 in 2010, and I loved the experience. I had an ACE membership for years, but...
Paula Fontanini ace
WoW! Excellent capture! The bus & cars look like miniatures!
November 1st, 2023  
