288 / 365
elay
a.k.a. "L.A."...also Los Angeles. Someone referred to it once as "elay," and I thought it was cool, but I guess it hasn't really caught on. Anyway, the star of this shot is the Disney Concert Hall. Architect: Frank Gehry
30th October 2023
30th Oct 23
1
1
Ellen E
@ellene
Hello! I am in Southern California. I started 365 in 2010, and I loved the experience. I had an ACE membership for years, but...
289
photos
17
followers
18
following
79% complete
282
283
284
285
286
287
288
289
Tags
los angeles
,
disney concert hall
,
gehry
,
frank gehry
Paula Fontanini
ace
WoW! Excellent capture! The bus & cars look like miniatures!
November 1st, 2023
