Death puppet by ellene
216 / 365

Death puppet

From Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio. Saw the exhibit in Portland, OR. So cool!
4th August 2023 4th Aug 23

Ellen E

@ellene
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh wow!
September 5th, 2023  
