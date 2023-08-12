Previous
Next
kitty sitting by ellene
224 / 365

kitty sitting

You say you like a lap kitty? Happy to oblige!
12th August 2023 12th Aug 23

Ellen E

@ellene
Hello! I am in Southern California. I started 365 in 2010, and I loved the experience. I had an ACE membership for years, but...
62% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Louise & Ken
Maybe it's a Tabby thing! My Tigger likes to lie in our laps in this fashion...facing out...so we can see to his needs but he won't miss a thing going on in the room!
October 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise