231 / 365
flw bird house
My husband made me 3 of these birdhouses, inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright's American System-Built Homes. This past week I noticed that all 3 are being used! (a first!) Here's a pic of all 3:
https://365project.org/ellene/365/2023-07-20
19th August 2023
19th Aug 23
Ellen E
@ellene
Hello! I am in Southern California. I started 365 in 2010, and I loved the experience. I had an ACE membership for years, but...
Tags
bird house
,
birdhouse
,
frank lloyd wright
,
house sparrow
,
flw
,
american system-built homes
Dawn
ace
Such a lovely home for the birds and nice shot
October 5th, 2023
