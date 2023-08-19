Previous
flw bird house by ellene
flw bird house

My husband made me 3 of these birdhouses, inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright's American System-Built Homes. This past week I noticed that all 3 are being used! (a first!) Here's a pic of all 3: https://365project.org/ellene/365/2023-07-20
Ellen E

@ellene
Hello! I am in Southern California. I started 365 in 2010, and I loved the experience.
Dawn ace
Such a lovely home for the birds and nice shot
October 5th, 2023  
