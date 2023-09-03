Previous
double feature by ellene
229 / 365

double feature

If you've never heard of the film Roar (1981), look it up - CRAZY!

Tippi Hedren has a big cat sanctuary: Shambala Preserve (established in 1972), located in Acton, California. I plan to see it some day.
3rd September 2023

Ellen E

@ellene
Hello! I am in Southern California. I started 365 in 2010, and I loved the experience. I had an ACE membership for years, but...
