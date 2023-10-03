Sign up
238 / 365
learning braille
This little one is not yet reading words in braille. Working on tracking a line and finding the symbols, then determining if they are the same or different. I love this photo of these precious little fingers. ❤ ❤ ❤
3rd October 2023
3rd Oct 23
Ellen E
@ellene
Hello! I am in Southern California. I started 365 in 2010, and I loved the experience. I had an ACE membership for years, but...
braille
