learning braille by ellene
238 / 365

learning braille

This little one is not yet reading words in braille. Working on tracking a line and finding the symbols, then determining if they are the same or different. I love this photo of these precious little fingers. ❤ ❤ ❤
3rd October 2023 3rd Oct 23

Ellen E

@ellene
Hello! I am in Southern California. I started 365 in 2010, and I loved the experience. I had an ACE membership for years, but...
65% complete

Photo Details

