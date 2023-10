I lost my mom in 2000. When I was going through her things, I found this ID bracelet and coin bracelet, in a purse along with letters she'd written to a boy who broke her heart when she was young. I wish I could have heard her tell the stories to go along with many of the things I found.If you've never heard of Harry Nilsson, you should look him up. He was an amazing singer-songwriter. Here's one of his songs that makes me cry: