24th June 2020

Day 92 of lock down.



I placed our fourth Iceland order today due to be delivered tomorrow late afternoon. I quite like doing this now for just the staples that we need as normally they are quite heavy and it saves me having to carry them home from the shops and also reduced the times I have to be in the shops for safety.



I made up a 15 card order that I unexpectedly received via my website yesterday and sent them to Twickenham using the Royal Mail online postage system to avoid queuing in the Post Office. I also bit the bullet and decided to place an order for a test print of my montage for the Landmark Centre. It seemed to upload OK so fingers crossed.



32 degrees and baking hot. My feet felt hot on the pavement when I popped out to post my package of greeting cards. M&S was surprisingly quiet so I popped in and was able to get some nice chicken in a coconut marinade for dinner which saved me too much cooking this evening



43,081 PHE total dead in the UK (up 154)