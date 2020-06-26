26th June 2020

Day 94 of lock down



I couldn’t wait to try jay new tester pot in the front bedroom. Despite it being emulsion it has given me a good impression of what it will look like and I am pleased with my choice. It will work well with the wall colour and white woodwork. Unfortunately the Nutmeg white emulsion we bought a couple of years ago but did not get around to using seemed to have gone off. Despite stirring it for over 5 minus the colour pigment seems to have disappeared and it reins very watery so will not have any coverage at all. There is nothing more to do than go and buy another 5 litres!



Later on I went out to Sainsbury’s and M&S to collect ingredients for the coffee cake and lemon meringue pie that I am making to take to Karen and Ian’s tomorrow. I finished the cake today and blind baked the pastry case for the meringue pie although I will finish that tomorrow as it is best made fresh on the day.



It has been so hot over the past few days that there has been a serious number of peoples going to beaches such as Bournemouth and clearly (as there were estimated to be half a million people there) were not socially distancing at all and people are worrying that we are headed for a second wave of Covid19. Hoards of teenagers are also swimming in the Thames and jumping off the footbridge which is really dangerous,. The general mood of the country seems to be hotting off and I fear we could be in for riots at the very least.



We finished the remains of the Spaghetti Bolognese for dinner with strawberries and yoghurt for dessert.



43,414 PHE total dead in the UK (up 186)