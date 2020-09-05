Previous
5th September 2020
249 / 365

5th September 2020

Day 164 of semi lock-down.

I quickly made up the small order of cards for Card Collection. It is now quite an expedition to deliver them and as the order is nowhere as big as when Julia also had the Teddington shop, I try to combine the delivery with other tasks to avoid using too much time or expense delivering. This afternoon it worked out well as Colin needed to visit Karen and Ian in Warlingham to try on some shoes they had ordered in an extra wide fitting. Unfortunately despite looking very wide they still did not fit and so will have to be sent back.

The sky looked amazing this evening, rather like a storm brewing but in the event nothing happened!

41,549 PHE total deaths in the UK.
Photo Details

