13th September 2022

We had a bit of a relaxing morning as the weather forecast for today was not that good (heavy rain). As it was, as usual with the BBC forecast, it was overcast but no actual downpour. I had calculated that the best time to photograph the hanging houses was in the morning but as it was overcast there was no need to rush. We walked up towards the parador on the opposite side of the gorge and the view was impressive.



After spending some time hooping for a sudden glimpse of sunlight we braved the walk across the iron bridge. I do not like heights but with a camera I often don’t notice - this was somewhat different though as the sides of the bridge were about hip height so technically very easy to push someone over. I crossed briskly in slight paranoia.



It was only half past twelve but the threatened rain arrived and so after ordering a small beer each at the place we had had beer at yesterday, we ordered the barbecue chick and potatoes to keep is going ad we’d only had a small fruit breakfast - that was my excuse anyway. Raincoats and camera cover on we headed back down the hill past the painted houses. This is such a colourful city. We bought bread from a little bakers before t closed for siesta and found one of the restaurant I had identified before our trip and made a booking for this evening - it looks great.



After a rest at our apartment we changed for our evening meal - a change for our usual sliced meats and salad. We had a nice table and the menu was good although only in Spanish so we wee careful to avoid the sheets intestines and pigs trotters which are apparently a delicacy round here. It was a very good meal with a good bottle of house red and we were the only non Spanish people there so that made t even better.



On the way back (I’ve managed to short the uphill walk) - there were massive flashes of sheet lightning which I tried to photograph with my phone. Strangely there was no sounds of thunder at all so it must have been a long way away. I like Cuenca.

